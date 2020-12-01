The next Access Live webinar will take place on 2 December at noon. Streamed live and available later on-demand, the session will explore mental health within the events industry and the impact of Covid-19 on the wellbeing of the workforce.

Covid19 is proving to be a trigger for a lot of mental health problems at the moment, not least in the events industry. Event organisers, suppliers and venue operators have had to cope with unprecedented challenges, including having to cancel events, furlough staff, make redundancies, release freelancers and suppliers from contracts and fight for government support, while trying to support themselves and their families. For some these events have acted as triggers to stress, anxiety and depression.

The panel will investigate the impact of the crisis on mental health and examine ways sufferers can be recognised, treated and understood. It will also discuss the initiatives and services offering help to those in the events industry who are struggling to cope.

Speakers include Bournemouth 7s Festival MD and VP of the National Outdoor Events Association Craig Mathie, Eventwell founder Helen Moon, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing MD & VP Jason Megson, and Ways & Means Events founder Miriam Sigler.

Presented in partnership with the Event Production Show, Trigger, Trauma, Treatment – A look At The Impact of Covid-19 On Mental Health In The Events Industry can be watched live from noon on Wednesday, 2 December, or viewed later on demand by registering here.