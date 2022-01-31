Vision: 2025 and Powerful Thinking have partnered with Access All Areas to deliver two sustainability-focused panels at the Event Production Show (EPS) on 8 March at ExCeL London.

The Vision: 2025 sessions will be part of ten Main Stage panels curated by Access All Areas, based around seven key themes of the conference: supply chain, creativity, social responsibility, major events, security, insurance and sustainability.

Powerful Thinking presents Sustainability – Progress With Event Power will run from 13:00-14:00 on 8 March

Vision: 2025’s Graham Brown will host the panel of guests including PGA European Tour championship director Mark Casey, Live Nation Entertainment UK & Ireland head of sustainability Victoria Chapman, Powerful Thinking chair and Smart Power director Tim Benson and Julie’s Bicycle knowledge and intelligence lead Chiara Badiali.

The panel will discuss best practice for energy management, consider the impact of increasing fuel costs, new technologies that could power the journey to Net Zero and the practical reality of introducing energy plan changes at an event.

Vision: 2025 presents After the LIVE Green Declaration – What’s Next?’ will run from 14:15-15:15 on the same day.

Hosted by Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett, a panel of experts will provide updates on Live Green, the sustainability arm of UK live events industry umbrella organisation LIVE. It will explore the progress made since the launch of the Beyond Zero declaration; a voluntary commitment to deliver measurable and targeted action on climate change, with the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2030. Guests include LIVE Green chair and AEG Europe chief operating officer John Langford (pictured), A Greener Festival CEO Claire O’Neill, Music Declares Emergency director of communications Lewis Jamieson and Shambala festival co-founder and Vision: 2025 chair Chris Johnson.

Langford said, “There is only one way to effectively combat climate change – and that’s for everyone of us to move in the same direction. The live entertainment sector is a powerful force, and as such we need to own our own emissions and promote positive change within our sphere of influence. Our discussion at EPS will focus on practical steps that organisations and individuals can make that will have a lasting impact on the planet.”

Brown added, “It’s great to participate in the Event Production Show, with a prioritisation of sustainability on the agenda for this years’ panels. With all of the challenges facing the events sector coming out of the pandemic, I’m delighted that Vision: 2025 will deliver a helicopter view on where we are, with the opportunity to delve deeper into the practicalities of carbon reduction in the area of energy with Powerful Thinking.”

The Event Production Show conference programme will host 50 sessions over two days, covering the hottest topics and biggest challenges facing the sector. Attendees can learn from, and question, panellists, top industry event organisers, suppliers and experts.

Read the full line up and book your free delegate place here.