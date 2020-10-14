Access All Areas (AAA), in partnership with the Event Production Show, is launching a webinar series that will see leading event organisers, suppliers and organisations discuss topical issues as the industry prepares to bounce back next year.

Consisting of a panel of promoters and organisers who have successfully staged festivals under the government’s strict Covid-19-related event guidelines, the first session will be entitled We Did It! Speakers include Unity Arena creator Steve Davis, Greenwich Festival co-founder Will Briggs and DHP Family’s Sam Joynes, who was one of the team involved in staging a summer concert series at Nottingham Arboretum. It will take place on 21 October at 11am.

Celebrating creativity and ingenuity within the events industry, AAA is also launching a podcast series that will involve inspiring in-depth conversations with operators of some of the UK’s most successful events. Participants will include Boomtown Fair creative director Lak Mitchell & strategy director Anna Wade, and Black Deer Festival co-founder Gill Tee.

Mash Media portfolio director Chris Down said, “It’s very exciting to see so many inspirational industry professionals joining us to talk about how they are facing up to the new challenges. The webinar series covers issues such as counter-terrorism, running Covid-safe events to dealing with mental health, whilst the podcasts delves into how organisers are planning to go ahead next year and what inspires them.”