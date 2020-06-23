75% of people are ready to return to socially distanced live shows in 2020, according to a new survey by ticketing platform Skiddle.

The survey of 2,000 customers also found that 65% of people plan to attend live music events within one month of lockdown. Within that group, 43% said they would attend a live music event ‘straight away’.

While outdoor events are likely to be the first to return once restrictions are lifted, over 70% said they were ‘likely’ to attend both indoor and outdoor events post-lockdown, while over 50% said they would attend a seating-only event (with at least one empty seat between those who do not live together).

Skiddle also asked music fans whether they’d be willing to attend a live music event with reduced capacity ‘sessions’ (eg. between 8pm-10pm or 10pm-12am), and 57% of those surveyed said they would.

Looking forward to live music events in 2021, 38% of respondents said they had already purchased tickets for 2021, with a further 47% saying they’d be happy to buy tickets for 2021 before the end of this year.

Skiddle Co-founder Richard Dyer said: “What is clear from these results is that music fans are busting to get back out there, with around two-thirds of our customers planning to watch live music within one month of lockdown lifting.

“That’s obviously great news for the industry, but there’s a major problem. The people who organise and promote live music events do not have what they need to make it happen.

“What the live sector needs is clear and constructive guidelines from the government on capacities, sanitation, testing and more. Only then can the industry begin to get back on its feet.”