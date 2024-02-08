Malta-based promoter 356 Entertainment has become a key driver of economic growth for the nation, generating €51.8 million (£44.2m) in economic impact following the 2023 summer season.

The company brought 56,000 visitors across 14 festivals to the island in 2023, including the BBC Concert Orchestra, Defected, Elrow, SummerDaze and Days Like This.

This year will also see 356 Entertainment launch new festivals in Malta including RONG Open Air Festival, Sunny Side Festival and XXL.

356 directors Trevor Camilleri, Nicholas Spiteri and Gerry Debono, said, “The success of our festivals not only emphasises our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences but also highlights the tremendous economic opportunities our events bring to Malta.

“The island has become a beacon for travellers seeking more than just a traditional holiday experience, and we are proud to continue to realise these expectations and provide memorable festival experiences for our visitors.”

The company said the €51.8 million economic impact figure was calculated based on the average spend per person, including expenditures on accommodation, food and drinks, and miscellaneous essentials.