Sustainability, safety and social media are some of the trends to watch out for in 2020, Access has learnt.

Jason Venables, business development manager at 11th Hour (pictured) said sustainability will become increasingly important to implement at every level of an event, which means that suppliers have to be ready to have those conversations with organisers. “One important element of this is being as efficient as possible when it comes to onsite power. We and many other suppliers closely track energy usage and fuel consumption, maximising performance while keeping costs low and being able to track our environmental impact.”

Safety at live events is also at the forefront of industry minds in 2020. Venables added: “In addition to the security element, which involves keeping our visitors safe and happy in crowded spaces, it’s important to remember to look after everyone working onsite with thorough checks on lifting, rigging and electrical equipment,” he added.

Finally, Venables said event production will increase in scope and scale. “Visitors are accustomed to quality production, ‘Instagrammable’ moments and memorable set pieces, all of which require balancing of time and budget from event teams.”

ER Productions, meanwhile, is embarking on a project to design and construct its own bespoke facility, with all the features and space a world-leading laser and SFX provider requires. “We will be moving into our new 30,000sqft HQ in October 2020, which will contain new R&D facilities, and a brand-new Workshop, with all the tooling necessary to fabricate innovative technology and keep existing equipment maintained to the high standards our clients expect.

Fineline Lighting director Rob Sangwell, meanwhile, said the festival visions are expanding. “Production value, event design and overall look and feel are playing a growing role in visitor experience. Lighting, sound and staging professionals are working harder than ever to support artists and create memorable, high-quality live experiences for festivalgoers.”