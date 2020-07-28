More Than 1 million people paid to watch virtual festival Tomorrowland Around the World, a digital version of the 60,000-capacity Belgian EDM festival, according to its organisers.

Tickets for the show, which streamed live on 25 and 26 July, were priced €12.50 (£11.22) per day or €20 (£18.20) for weekend access.

The digital festival consisted of eight virtual stages and performances from 60 artists including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, and Adam Beyer. The acts were filmed performing live in studios in Belgium, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo and Sydney.

Michiel Beers, founder of the Tomorrowland festival, said a team of 200 people spent three months creating the platform, which consisted of a 3D island environment called Pāpiliōnem. It was created in partnership with multidisciplinary creative studio Dogstudio.

The real-life Tomorrowland festival (pictured) in Boom, Belgium, was due to take in April with a line-up including Eric Prydz, David Guetta, Marshmello, Amelie Lens and Afrojack.