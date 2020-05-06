Wireless festival, which is owned and managed by Live Nation, has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The festival would have taken place from 3-5 July 2020 in London’s Finsbury Park, but will now move forwards to 2021.

A statement on the festival’s website reads: “Wireless Festival will no longer be taking place this year. As you know we’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation, and it’s become clear that cancelling is unavoidable.

“Our heart goes out to the artists and fans who were looking forward to Wireless Festival. We’re in this together and we thank you all for your support.

“We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 7 days as they are very busy at this time.

“Subject to contract, Wireless Festival will be back next year on 2-4 July 2021 and will be worth the wait.”