London’s Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) has rebranded its premium hospitality services, now named Experiences by Wembley Stadium, formerly Club Wembley.

This change follows a record-setting period of membership sales and renewals over the past three seasons.

The rebrand aims to enhance the stadium’s hospitality offering, providing top-tier seating and exclusive access to major events. This summer, the venue has hosted events including the men’s and women’s Emirates FA Cup Finals, the UEFA Champions League Final and concerts by Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

Head of Experiences by Wembley Stadium, Paul Scannell, said, “Our team is committed to raising the bar each season, whether by inviting world-class talent or hosting iconic sporting events.”

Scannell highlighted the growing demand for the stadium’s hospitality services, noting a 23% increase in membership sales last season and a current waiting list for private boxes. “The continued rise in demand for hospitality at big events is evident, and we’re dedicated to ensuring fans build lasting memories under the Wembley arch,” he said.

Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers perks including access to England senior men’s and Lionesses’ training sessions, meet-and-greet opportunities with England Legends, pitch-side matchday tours, and dining in the England team’s changing rooms.