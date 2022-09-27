Wembley Stadium owner The FA said the 90,000-capacity venue staged a record 16 gigs during its summer concert window, with an attendance of more than 1.3 million.

Among the shows were five nights by Ed Sheeran and six nights from Coldplay. Harry Styles also performed two shows, before announcing he will return to the venue for four more nights in 2023.

The venue’s 2022 concert season came to an end on 3 September with a The Taylor Hawkins Tribute show that involved performances from acts including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Queen, Brian Johnson from AC/DC, Lars Ulrich from Metallica, and Foo Fighters.

The hugely successful 2022 summer season saw Wembley host more concerts than in any previous year, with 14 concert nights in 2019 being the previous record.

Stadium director Liam Boylan said, “Wembley has held many epic events throughout its history and the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert will definitely live long in the memory for all who witnessed it.

“To see so many famous acts in the one space was truly unique. It was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on the events season for this year. It has been a memorable, record-breaking few months and a huge thanks must go out to everyone who helped pull it all together. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”

In February, The FA announced a partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) to grow and diversify sponsorship and content opportunities at Wembley Stadium. US-based venue group OVG was formed in 2015 by former AEG CEO Tim Leiweke and former chairman of Live Nation Entertainment and artiste manager Irving Azoff. Among its projects is the creation of the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena in Manchester.