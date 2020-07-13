Event environmental sustainability initiative Vision:2025’s annual Green Survey has been repurposed to explore the impact of Covid-19 on the festival and events sector’s sustainability ambitions.

Vision:2025 has seen the operators of 107 festivals pledge to make a 50% reduction in the environmental impacts of their events by 2025. With the pandemic having wreaked havoc on the events industry, the Green Survey has been re-focused to gain insight into how the Covid-19 crisis has impacted event organisers’ plans for reducing their carbon impacts.

Said Vision:2025 communications manager, Bethan Riach, “We would usually ask organisers to share what they had done and learned this season but without any live events we are instead looking forward. What is now important is that the Covid-19 recovery for events is a sustainable one.

“There are a lot of pressures on the industry, so the Vision:2025 steering group wants to be sensitive and shape the resources and support we offer, to give the most realistic routes to reducing carbon impact.”