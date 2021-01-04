The Government has confirmed that while all performing arts venues must be closed to the public, including drive-in venues, in Tier 4 areas across England, they can continue to be used for training, rehearsals, and performances without an audience for broadcast or recording purposes. Venues can also be used for the purposes of government pilots.

The introduction of Tier 4 measures in London and much of the South East prior to Christmas led to the widespread cancellations of festive outdoor events. Almost all of England is currenbtly designated Tier 4 or Tier 3, with all outdoor event and indoor event activity with audiences temporarily banned.

The Events Industry Forum (EIF) has published an update to its Covid-19 outdoor events guidance, produced in association with DCMS. It says in Tier 4 areas outdoor entertainment venues must close. Outdoor business events (such as trade shows and exhibitions) are not permitted. Performing arts venues will be closed to audiences including outdoor performing art activities. All other outdoor events organised by businesses, charitable organisations and public bodies, such as car boot sales, and literary fairs are not permitted.

Meanwhile, only business events for work, training or education purposes are permitted, with the added stipulation that they may only run if they cannot be delayed or conducted online.

Updated EIF guidance can be found here.