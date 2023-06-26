Music business representative body UK Music has hired Eunice Obianagha as its first head of Diversity.

In a statement, the organisation outlined that the creation of the new role reflects an increased commitment to championing diversity and inclusion within the music industry.

UK Music said Obianagha will develop its diversity strategy and work closely with its members including AIM, BPI, FAC, Ivors Academy, MMF, MPA, MPG, MU, PPL, PRS for Music. She will work with UK Music’s Diversity Taskforce, and its chair and deputy chair Ammo Talwar and Paulette Long, to develop a programme of activity for the Taskforce.

Obianagha will continue in her role as director of Enspire Management, which oversees projects across the music, entertainment and cultural sectors. Her previous roles include director of events and special projects at the MOBO organisation, leading the MOBO Awards production for national and international broadcast, and live music production across Nigeria including the first production in Nigeria of ITV’s The Voice. She is a member of the BRIT Awards Voting Academy and a music advisor for the PRS Foundation.

She said, “As someone who has been working with underrepresented industry voices for my entire career, I commend the remarkable work that the UK Music Diversity Taskforce has accomplished thus far – challenging barriers and paving the way as the collective voice of the music industry.

“There is still more progress to be made. Nonetheless, I’m energised by what’s taken place and the opportunity to join UK Music’s commitment to collaboration and advocacy alongside its desire to make a positive impact for the generations to come and unlock the true potential of the music industry.”

UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said, “Making our industry as open and inclusive as possible is a key priority to all of us at UK Music – so I’m delighted to welcome Eunice as our first dedicated Head of Diversity.

“Eunice brings a huge among of experience and expertise to this role and will be a real asset to UK Music.”