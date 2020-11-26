UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin (pictured) has called on the Government to use the £4 billion ‘levelling up fund’ announced yesterday, 25 November, as part of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spending Review, to provide a much-needed boost for the creative sector.

The chancellor said the Government would deliver the next stages of its investment plans in infrastructure to drive the UK’s recovery and level up for a “greener, stronger future” with £100bn of capital spending next year and a £4bn ‘levelling up fund’.

Sunak said the fund would be used to “invest in local infrastructure that has a visible impact on people and their communities and will support economic recovery”.

Njoku-Goodwin, whose organisation represents numerous music trade bodies including the Live Music Group, said UK Music will engaging with the Government to explore how the fund can be used to ensure the music industry helps drive economic growth.

“Music and music venues are integral to the local economies of towns and cities everywhere,” said Njoku-Goodwin. “We hope this fund could be used to further support the vital role they already play.

“With the right support to help the music industry get back on its feet, we are determined to be at the forefront of the post-pandemic economic and cultural recovery.

“The music industry contributed £5.8bn a year to the economy and sustained almost 200,000 jobs pre-Covid. We are keen to get our live venues back in action as swiftly as possible to spread some joy and deliver a shot in the arm for our economy.”

Njoku-Goodwin also welcomed the announcement of a package of support for tourism with a new City of Culture competition.