Music industry campaigning and lobbying group UK Music has appointed former political adviser Jamie Njoku-Goodwin as chief executive.

Njoku-Goodwin has held senior roles at the highest levels of Government, including special adviser to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock and a special adviser at DCMS.

A keen musician, Njoku-Goodwin will take up his role as UK Music CEO in October, succeeding Michael Dugher who stood down in January.

Tom Kiehl, who has been acting CEO since February continues as deputy CEO and director of public affairs.

UK Music chair Tom Watson said, “Jamie is a first-class appointment and brings renewed leadership to UK Music at a vital time for the industry.

“His experience of working at the heart of Government will be invaluable to the industry as we make the case to ministers that our sector needs further support as we return to being a net contributor to the country’s economy.”

Njoku-Goodwin said, “There are big challenges facing commercial music, like the impact of coronavirus, the importance of copyright, and the need for more action on diversity and inclusion. But for all the challenges, there are also huge opportunities – and I am confident that with the right support, the music industry can be the British success story of the 2020s.”