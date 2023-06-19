A mass shooting in the campsite outside the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival at Washington’s the Gorge Amphitheatre has left two people dead and three injured.

As a result of the incident on the evening of 17 June, the second day of the weekend event was called off by its organisers Insomniac Events. Among the acts due to play on the second day of the festival were Afrojack, Marshmello and Joyride.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office the incident took place at 8.20 pm. A spokesman said the suspect, who shot “randomly” into the crowd as he attempted to flee the scene, has been taken into custody.

The festival’s promoter issued the following statement: “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragic event.”