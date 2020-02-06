The Americana Music Association UK selected Troxy as the home for the 2020 Americana Music Association Awards, bringing artists such as Joan Armatrading and Billy Bragg to the venue.

The evening, which was the first time Troxy has hosted the ceremony, was the culmination of the association’s four-day annual conference, AmericanaFest UK, which is held across multiple venues across East London.

Broadcaster ‘Whispering Bob’ Harris hosted the ceremony which was attended by those in the Americana music scene including Nick Lowe, The Milk Carton Kids and Joan Armatrading, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Paul Giambaccini. Performers on the night included Peter Donegan, son of the late skiffle icon Lonnie, who performed ‘Rock Island Line’ with Billy Bragg and Noisettes lead vocalist Shingai Shoniwa, paying tribute to Joan Armatrading with her own rendition of ‘Love and Affection’.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Troxy’s open plan foyer allowed for the welcoming of VIP guests onto the red carpet without the threat of bad weather. Photographers were able to capture the artists at the step and repeat wall before they took their seats in the main auditorium.

The space was transformed for the afterparty in the same room, with drapes revealing a brand new, intimate setting where guests enjoyed impromptu performances and collaborations from the vast array of artists that were in attendance.

CEO of the Americana Music Association UK, Stevie Freeman, said: “We were thrilled to hold our fifth annual awards at Troxy. The space lent itself perfectly for a gala event, with tables all set out for the VIPs, it had a real celebratory feel. The venue provided the perfect setting for the pre-show red carpet reception and the after party all under one roof. The space worked so well for this type of event and everything ran smoothly, we were delighted with how the night played out with the after party in full swing, as our guests enjoyed a one hour encore form the Honky Tonk Jambalaya band.”