Some 588 recipients of the second round of the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund have been announced.

Festivals, promoters and venues across England will benefit from a share of more than £76 million. Including the £257m awarded to 1,300 groups on Monday (12 October) the amount of grants so far total £333 million.

Festivals recipients include the Truck Festival (£219,232), Senbla’s recently acquired Strawberries & Creem Festival (£150,000), Leicester Comedy (£105,000), Solfest (£100,000), Mint Festival (£100,000), Cocoon In The Park (£100,000), Shangri-La Glastonbury (£61,059), Birmingham Jazz Festival (£50,540), Moseley Folk & Arts Festival (£50,000), Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival (£50,000) and event organisers Tribe Festivals (£50,000)

Among the many venue applicants to be successful were Ashburn Estates, owners of London’s Troxy, who were awarded £627,091. Other beneficiaries in the capital include Troubadour (£647,172), Toulouse Lautrec Jazz Club (£246,397), The Dec Camden (£197,385) and The Jazz Cafe (£55,000).

Manchester venues Night & Day Cafe (£64,745), 78 Sackville Street (£85,000) and Yes (£489,482) have been given a lifeline as have Coventry’s Kasbah (£180,838), the Bath Forum (£242,775), Liverpool’s Camp & Furnace (£729,491) and Birmingham club Sundissential (223,822).

Among the promoters to benefits from grants are Lock N Load Events (£249,791) and The Gig Cartel (£118,806), while successful events supplier applicants include lighting design and rental house Siyan (£230,000), transport and backline specialist Ooosh Tours (£58,695) and audio visual solutions provider Neuron Pro Audio.

Other recipients include Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (£50,000); an industry organisation formed to tackle nefarious secondary ticketing practices and push for face-value ticket resale.

Zippos Circus, one of the oldest circuses still running in the UK, will receive £628,986 to continue with Covid-secure performances across the country.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said, “This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back. Through Arts Council England we are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. Hundreds of millions of pounds are already making their way to thousands of organisations. These awards build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country.”

A full list of recipients can be downloaded here.

Further details of grant awards of up to £3 million and £270 million in repayable cultural finance will follow in the coming days and weeks.