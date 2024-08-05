Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (cap. 62,850) has been granted planning permission to increase its major non-football events from 16 to 30 annually, including concerts, rugby, boxing and NFL games.

Haringey Council approved the resolution last Thursday, following extensive consultation with local residents and businesses.

Tottenham Hotspur has pledged to maintain its community ticket scheme, ensuring local residents receive complimentary tickets and a new 24-hour priority ticketing window for concerts.

Since its opening in 2019, the stadium has hosted concerts by artists including Beyonce, P!NK, Travis Scott, Guns N’ Roses and Wizkid. The stadium is set to host events for the London Borough of Culture in 2027 and UEFA EURO 2028.

The venue has generated approximately £900 million annually for London’s economy, supporting around 3,700 full-time jobs and generating an additional £478m of GVA in London, according to a recent study by EY.