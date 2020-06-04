Tomorrowland has announced that it will be hosting a digital festival that will ‘welcome everyone from all corners of the world, for one weekend only’.

Tomorrowland Around The World will be taking place from 25-26 July, and will be open to people ‘of all ages and all places’. The festival aims to be a ‘major step in the future of digital music festivals’.

Tomorrowland Around The World was launched after requests from fans for the festival to do something during the weekend on which Tomorrowland Belgium would have taken place. The feedback inspired Tomorrowland to create a brand new platform, through which visitors can participate in the two-day event.

Festivalgoers will be able to navigate the virtual festival via a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet and explore the entire site interactively with friends. The weekend will offer its guests a full schedule of things to do, see and experience.

The festival will feature eight signature Tomorrowland stages including Atmosphere, Core, Freedom Stage and Elixir, in addition to three new stages, which have been specially created and designed by the creative team and 3-D artists behind Tomorrowland. Each stage will feature dance and electronic music from all genres, as well as the fireworks and laser shows characteristic of Tomorrowland. The iconic Mainstage, which will embody the theme of 2020 – ‘The Reflection of Love – Chapter 1’ – will be unveiled during Tomorrowland Around The World.

In addition to the performance, there will be a number of other interactive experiences for visitors to try, including webinars, games and workshops related to lifestyle, food, fashion and the Tomorrowland Foundation.

Tomorrowland will be using t3D design, video production, gaming and special effects to bring together with different stages with a line-up of dance music artists, all of them premiering brand new content to be discovered exclusively over the course of the weekend.

Michiel Beers, Co-founder of Tomorrowland: “Tomorrowland Around The World is the result of a gigantic team effort of hundreds of people who are working around the clock to create a never-before-seen interactive entertainment experience. Since we started this project and all ideas came together, we immediately felt an enormous energy and lots of positivity from everybody involved. For us it’s a bit re-inventing the festival experience, but we truly believe that we can bring the spirit of Tomorrowland and entertainment at the highest level to people and homes around the globe. We hope that hundreds of thousands of people will unite in a responsible way and that small Tomorrowland gatherings at people’s homes – from Canada to Australia, from Japan to Brazil and everywhere in between – will be organised. Especially during the weekend where normally Tomorrowland Belgium would take place, we really have the power to unite the world.”

Festivalgoers are invited to experience the event together with friends by dressing up festival attire, putting up tents in their back gardens, setting up a big screen to experience the action and more, to ‘unite through the power of music in a responsible and safe way’.

More about the brand-new Tomorrowland location will be revealed in the coming weeks.