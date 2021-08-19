Lost your password?

Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland has announced details of its second winter edition, set to take place in the French Alps next March.

The event will take place from 19-26 March in the village of Alpe d’Huez, where the festival’s first winter event was held for 30,000 people in 2019. The line-up included names such as Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Nervo.

All ticket packages for next year’s event include a lift and ski pass and a regular festival ticket. Seven-day packages go on sale from 18 September, while four-day festival passes will follow a week later. The line-up of over 100 artists will be announced in the coming months.

A live stream of Tomorrowland Winter took place instead of this year’s edition and organisers recently unveiled an official aftermovie for its 2021 virtual festival, Around The World.

