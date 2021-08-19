Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland has announced details of its second winter edition, set to take place in the French Alps next March.

The event will take place from 19-26 March in the village of Alpe d’Huez, where the festival’s first winter event was held for 30,000 people in 2019. The line-up included names such as Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Nervo.

All ticket packages for next year’s event include a lift and ski pass and a regular festival ticket. Seven-day packages go on sale from 18 September, while four-day festival passes will follow a week later. The line-up of over 100 artists will be announced in the coming months.

A live stream of Tomorrowland Winter took place instead of this year’s edition and organisers recently unveiled an official aftermovie for its 2021 virtual festival, Around The World.