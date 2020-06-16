Tomorrowland has revealed new details about Tomorrowland Around the World, a digital version of the Belgian EDM festival.

The event’s organisers are calling it “a major step in the future of digital music festivals.” They have released a new trailer showcasing some of the virtual stages which have been constructed for digital festivalgoers to explore.

The digital festival will consist of eight stages with more than 60 performing artists, including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, and Adam Beyer.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday 18 June, and a one-day ticket will cost €12.50 (£11.22). The event will take place from 3pm-1am CEST (1pm-11pm GMT) on 25 and 26 July, with a ‘time-zone friendly’ option for viewers all around the world.

Tomorrowland Around the World will also feature webinars, games and workshops related to lifestyle, food fashion and the Tomorrowland Foundation, which supports charities helping disadvantaged children.

The virtual stages have been created by Tomorrowland’s creative team, which includes 3D artists. Viewers can navigate through them via PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet – a VR headset is not required. They can explore these virtual environments together with friends.

Tomorrowland is encouraging digital attendees to create a ‘festival at home’ by dressing up, putting up tents in their back gardens, decorating their balconies, or setting up a big screen in their living room.

Headline DJ Armin van Buuren commented: “Tomorrowland Around the World is a great opportunity for me to connect with my fans during these lockdown times and I hope that this will help everyone to hold on for a bit longer until we can party together on actual festival grounds again! Very delighted to be part of this ground-breaking event.”