With Rage Against The Machine, Jack Harlow and Måneskin having pulled out of Festival Republic’s 105,000-capacity Reading and Leeds (75,000) festivals, Ticketmaster has reportedly issued fans with refunds.

Rage Against The Machine pulled out of the events having had to cancel the UK and European legs of their tour due to medical issues, leading Festival Republic to announce that The 1975 would step in as headliners. Since then, Måneskin and Jack Harlow have also pulled out, and been replaced by Charli XCX and AJ Tracey on the festivals’ line-ups.

According to the BBC, Ticketmaster has issued funds to Reading and Leeds ticket-holders who applied for them, having initially told fans that no refunds would be made, and resale or transfer of tickets would not be possible either.