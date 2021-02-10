The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) has made contact with several other official APPGs in Westminster in an attempt to expand its work in support of the UK events sector.

Theresa Villiers MP, chair of the APPG, has written to other MPs who have been identified as having mutual issues of interest, and where she believes further collaboration could be useful. MPs with interests in sport, music, business travel, theatre, night-time economy and aerospace have been approached.

In her letter, Villiers wrote: “At a time when the conference and events sector has been devastated by the Covid outbreak, it is more important than ever that we have this group working in Parliament to speak up for this crucial part of our economy. I am getting in touch on the basis that there are areas where your APPG has a mutual interest, and it would be good to discuss how we might collaborate.”

The latest move follows an extensive period of activity, where the APPG held its first Evidence Session of this Parliament and has submitted a series of recommendations to both the Treasury and the Covid Recovery Commission.

The news comes the same day as the Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP) have said that with still no sign of a roadmap to reopening, event businesses, suppliers and event professionals, having faced nearly a year without trading and employment, are now on the brink of collapse from the lack of Government support.