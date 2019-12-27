Mehram Sumray-Roots, founder, YADA Events on why missing out can actually be a good thing.

As event professionals, we are either attending or hosting an impossible number of events during the Christmas period. By the end of October, if not earlier, people won’t stop putting pressure on the C word.

I was even invited to “Christmas Drinks” on November 7th and it hasn’t stopped. I’m no scrooge, in fact I’m the first one awake on Christmas morning (yes, at the age of 27), however, even my Christmas spirit is fading as we approach the end of the year.

Friends, family, colleagues, mentors, suppliers and networking groups all want a slice of you and sometimes you haven’t got enough to go around.

Previously, I have made the mistake of attending an event every single evening. This year, I promised myself that I wouldn’t fall into the trap. Christmas isn’t the same when everyone is either exhausted, hungover or unwell.

With CareerCast’s 2019 survey naming event planning as the 6th most stressful job, burning the candle at both ends is a reality that faces many of us.

Domino’s Pizza recently launched a campaign to get people feeling JOMO rather than FOMO this winter and I think that is a slice I am keen to share. Who’s with me?