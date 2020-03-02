Tappit, a global payments ecosystem for events, sports stadia and venues, has secured a three-year contract with Heineken Kinsale Rugby 7s in Ireland.

Kinsale Rugby 7s is Ireland’s premier seven-a-side club rugby event taking place from the 2-3 May 2020 in Kinsale, Ireland. More than 10,000 visitors are expected to watch both men and women’s teams compete across the May bank holiday.

Tappit’s will make the event 100 per cent cashless across food vendors, bars and merchandise. Kinsale will also use Tappit for event ticketing, integrating it with Eventbrite and using Tappit’s technology for ticket scanning at the event itself. Organisers will also have access to valuable data to build a better picture of fan behaviour to enhance the experience year-on-year.

This will be the third Rugby 7s event that Tappit has worked with, after working with Rugby 7’s across the Middle East and HSBC New Zealand Sevens.

CEO of Tappit, Jason Thomas, said: “The Kinsale partnership illustrates that there is a huge appetite for cashless technologies in the sporting sector. The business benefits of working with Tappit are significant for both organisers and fans alike. Not only does Tappit improve the fan experience by reducing queues and making transactions safer and faster, but by equipping organisers with customer insights and data unavailable through any other method, we make it possible for organisers to really understand their audience, improve the experience and make their events even more successful.”

Kinsale tournament director, Philip Stokes, said: “After such a successful event last year – scorching sun and great rugby – we were looking for ways to battle down the queue times and improve the overall fan experience. Tappit was the only choice to provide the solution. We have been so impressed with the sleek and rapid integration as well as the professionalism of the staff. We are really looking forward to our fans experiencing an even better 2020 tournament.”