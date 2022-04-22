International music industry conference and festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is offering Ukrainian artists free recording facilities and accommodation in the Estonian capital, along with performance slots at the upcoming event.

Artists FO SHO, Gentle Ropes and Krapka;KOMA are being provided with workspace, technical facilities and mentoring, enabling them to either record new music or pursue their unfinished works, and network with local musicians.

The creative residencies at TMW 2022 will be hosted by the recording studio Studio89 and a multi-functional space run by the Estonian band OOPUS.

Residencies will take place in May and June 2022 and will include free accommodation in Tallinn for the duration of the artists’ stay.

Selected from the applications submitted to TMW in March and April, all three artists-in-residence will also perform at the upcoming festival that will showcase 180 artists from 28 countries in Tallinn and Narva.

“All three artists were forced to leave their homeland,” says TMW manager of educational programmes Terje Trochynskyi. “In addition to performances, they are looking for a chance to complete their unfinished works in Estonia in collaboration with our musicians, who could support them either in recording drum parts or creating new beats. One of the residents is planning to stay here longer and is also willing to apply his skills in the service of the studio.“

The TMW music festival, which will host five Ukrainian artists in total, starts in Tallinn on 5-6 May and continues in Narva on 7-8. The TMW conference takes place on the 6th in Nordic Hotel Forum and on the 7th in OBJEKT multimedia hub, Narva.