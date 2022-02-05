With Tallinn newly designated a UNESCO City of Music, organisers of music industry conference and multi-venue showcase festival Tallinn Music Week have announced the first speakers at the 6 – 7 May 2022 event.

ICM Partners/Primary Talent International concerts agent Becky Sugden will be among a UK delegation of conference speakers including Mute Song’s CEO David McGinnis, and Bella Union CEO and former Cocteau Twins member Simon Raymonde.

Also among the conference speakers will be Live Nation Estonia promoter Eva Palm, Oslo World Festival director Alexandra Archetti Støle, MENT Ljubljana festival director András Kajzer and Greener Events’ Linnéa Elisabeth Svensson.

The topics due to be discussed will include smart touring, regional markets and global networks, the neuroscience of music, NFTs and the Metaverse.

The team behind Tallinn Music Week (TMW) has bravely forged ahead throughout the pandemic and despite delays, uncertainty, and much red tape it has successfully staged the annual event twice, as in-person editions, since Covid-19 struck.