Organisers of Tallinn Music Week (TMW) have revealed the next wave of speakers for its 2024 conference, including britpop architect Jane Savidge, musicologist Joe Muggs and music industry psychotherapist Tamsin Embleton.

They join other panellists including R.E.M.’s advisor and manager Bertis Down, BAFTA-winning music supervisor Kle Savidge and film director Anna Hints.

Other newly announced speakers include Liveurope’s chief coordinator Elise Phamgia and secretary-general of European Choral Association Sonja Greiner.

TMW 2024 takes place in the Estonian capital Tallinn from 3-7 April. The TMW conference takes place in the Nordic Hotel Forum from 5-6 April, while the TMW showcase festival takes place across various venues in Tallinn from 4-6th April.

Also joining the conference lineup is the head of agency at Live Nation Finland Annika Oksanen, innovation and business development executive at Music Finland Turo Pekari, CEO of Dotted Music Andrew Apanov, executive director of Access Film Music LLC Chicago Mike Beck, and the founder of Erica Synths Girts Ozolins.