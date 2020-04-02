A survey in partnership with Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP) has been commissioned to understand post Covid-19 recovery planning for the events industry.

This is designed to provide a snapshot of current sentiment across the sector, with the results being shared with both DCMS and the Events Industry Board. Responses are welcomed from destinations, venues, suppliers, agencies and planners.

The survey is very short, consisting of just 10 multiple choice questions, is totally confidential, and should take less than two minutes to complete. The survey can be accessed here.

The results of the survey will be shared with the wider industry as soon as appropriate, and will likely be repeated in around a month’s time, depending on the first set of results.