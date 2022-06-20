International festival promoter Superstruct, whose European events include Hungary’s 95,000-capacity Sziget and the UK’s Victorious Festival (100,000), has reportedly acquired a stake in Vision Nine’s 15,000-capacity NASS Festival in Somerset.

NASS, which was cancelled last year over Covid-19-related insurance concerns, is the latest investment for Providence Equity-owned Superstruct which acquired From The Fields’s 21,000-cap Bluedot Festival last month.

Headed by CEO James Barton, the founder of UK club and festival brands Cream and Creamfields (cap. 70,000), Superstruct owns and operates more than 30 large scale festivals and live music events globally. They include the UK’s South West Four (20,000), Kendal Calling (25,000), Truck (10,000), Tramlines (40,000) and Boardmasters (50,000), with the latter being produced by Vision Nine.

NASS (National Adventure Sports Show) was launched in 2008. The event combines a multi-genre line-up of live performances with street art and sports action including skateboarding and BMX. Scheduled for 7-10 July at the Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, the festival’s headline acts include AJ Tracey, Headie One and Loyle Carner.

The terms of the deal are not known. Access awaits comment from Superstruct and Vision Nine .