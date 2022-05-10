Coventry-based event management specialist Stadium has appointed a new managing director, Carl Taylor, to accelerate the firm’s UK expansion.

Taylor, who has worked in the events industry for the past 18 years, will play a central role in Stadium’s involvement in this summer’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He joins after the firm recently launched one of the biggest recruitment drives in its history with almost 300 jobs available in the West Midlands.

Taylor joins from OCS Group where he helped support preparations for the summer Games. Prior to that he was head of events at Carlisle Support Services, working alongside organisations including AELTC, Lord’s Cricket and Cheltenham Racecourse.

Stadium, which operates globally and employs more than 1,000 staff, provides traffic management, event services and training, as well as rental of security barriers, the hiring of stewards and Security Industry Authority (SIA) security staff for events. The firm supports events such as the Olympic Games, Premier League football matches concerts and conferences.

Stadium founder and executive chairman David McAtamney, who continues to lead its global operations, said, “It’s great to have someone of Carl’s experience on board. I have no doubt his industry knowledge and contacts will be a great asset for us and our clients, during what is already shaping up to be a busy year.”

Taylor said, “I’m delighted to be joining Stadium and working alongside such a respected team, which has developed an excellent reputation within the events industry. It is also a company which has seen a tremendous amount of growth in recent years, and I feel that ambition – and the core values of honesty and integrity – align perfectly with me.”