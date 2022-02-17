Liverpool music festival and conference Sound City has announced the return of its artist training and development programme, which was founded last year to create opportunities for emerging artists in the North-West of England.

In partnership with clothing and footwear company size? and supported by CAPLL and Arts Council England, the 12-month programme features masterclasses, workshops and mentorships covering a range of industry-related topics.

So far this year’s confirmed speakers include PRS for Music outreach manager Dan Jones and vocal coach composer and music mentor, Jennifer John. Last year’s lineup included the likes of Amazing Radio and BBC Introducing’s Shell Zenner, Sony Music Publishing and Vanguard Music Group’s Dwayne Young and sound Engineer and tour manager Karima Kingsley.

The 12 successful applicants will be assigned a mentor and gain insight and masterclasses on the likes of recording, funding, tour management, marketing, PR, brand development and personal development.

Taking place in a physical format for the first time, the Liverpool Arts Bar will be the central hub for artists involved in the programme to use peer-to-peer meetings.

Sound City managing director Becky Ayres said, “We sit in a truly exciting time for new music and opportunities for artists in the North West, making a programme such as the size? Artist Training And Development Programme Powered By CAPLL all the more important to ensure that these artists have the knowledge and tools to properly embrace their future careers.”