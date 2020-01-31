SLX, a Bristol-based specialist hire and events business, has announced that it will soon complete the move to a new warehouse as a result of planned growth and continued investment.

The business has been running for more than 40 years and serves the Live Events, Hire & Broadcast markets throughout the UK and Europe, will be remaining in Bristol, moving from their warehouse on Third Way, Avonmouth to another nearby Avonmouth location.

SLX CEO, Alastair Currie, said: “After only four years since our previous warehouse upgrade, we are moving again to allow for further expansion. We’re doing so as we believe this is essential for the ambitions we have for the business.

It will see improved preparation spaces, improved flow of equipment into and out of the warehouse, and markedly better facilities for both our team and those who come to prep shows and events at the warehouse. Additionally, the potential for some exciting additions to our offering is made possible by this move, such as a state-of-the-art visualisation suite and a theatre space for clients to use, as well as for manufacturers to deliver training and outreach activities in. As we look to our future in this building, we are also looking to make it as eco-friendly as possible. Watch this space!”

The new warehouse will also house the head offices and comprises over 54,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. It will be located at 115 Burcott Road, Avonmouth, Bristol.