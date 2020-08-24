The £6 million Events Industry Support Fund, administered by VisitScotland, will opened for applications on 31 August.

Under the scheme, events industry businesses, particularly those in the supply chain, whose income has been hit as a result of Covid-19 measures can apply to receive a one-off grant of £10,000.

Developed in consultation with the Event Industry Advisory Group, the Fund is only open to operators whose primary source of income is from events in Scotland and who have not received funding from any other Scottish Government sponsored Covid-19 scheme.

Funding will be allocated on a first come first served basis. The application window will be two weeks. Details of the application process are available here.