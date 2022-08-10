London music venue the Roundhouse (cap. 1,700) has announced Roundhouse Rising Festival 2022, taking place from 4-8 October, alongside a new partnership with global multi-platform media company VICE Media Group.

This year VICE will curate the emerging talent festival’s opening night on 4 October and will offer £1 tickets to those aged 30 and under across all shows.

In addition to VICE’s opening night gig, the subsequent three nights will be curated by BBC Music Introducing; multi-venue London-based festival and club night RISEN; and shesaid.so, a global community connecting women, gender minorities and allies in the music industry.

Roundhouse Rising Festival has also partnered with Deaf Rave which provides entertainment with music, sign song and visual performances to an all-inclusive audience.

Featuring across all Rising Festival gigs will be Beat Blocks, a haptic flooring system that takes input from any audio source and creates felt vibrations and audio output to give people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing a new way to experience gigs.

VICE Media Group chief marketing officer Nadja White said, “VICE is synonymous with finding new voices and providing a platform for diverse communities and individuals. We are delighted to be working with Roundhouse to support the next generation of artists, providing a global platform for new talent and bringing in new audiences through our award-winning content.”

Roundhouse head of music Lucy Wood said, “Rising Festival is where Roundhouse comes into its own, as a home for incredible music experiences and also a world-class creative programme for young people. Rising develops, platforms and celebrates talent of the future, and I’m excited that VICE’s involvement will amplify this. We do a lot of excellent things at the Roundhouse, but this is definitely my favourite.”