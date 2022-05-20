Promoter and pan-Europe ticketing giant CTS Eventim said it has partnered with RTL+ to livestream performances from Germany’s 85,000-capacity Rock am Ring festival.

From 3–5 June, RTL+ will stream the festival free of charge via the web browser on RTLplus.de and the app for RTL+ premium users.

The stream will be produced by Eventim Brand Connect, which is responsible for brand partnerships, media marketing and sponsorships at CTS Eventim. The service includes the production of video streams of concerts and music festivals and the use of the company’s channels for targeted marketing activities.

Around 70 acts are expected at this year’s Rock am Ring, including headliners Green Day, Muse and Volbeat. The festival, launched in 1985, has previously hosted acts such as David Bowie, The Fugees, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine and Metallica. The offshoot Rock im Park (cap. 75,000) was added in 1997.

Eventim Live managing director Dr Frithjof Pils said, “After an enforced two-year break, this Rock am Ring festival promises to be extra special. It’s great that we can now share this experience with even more people.

“Our partnership with RTL+ underscores our strategic objective to massively grow Eventim Brand Connect as a business segment in the near future.”

RTL+ programme director Frauke Neeb said, “We are in the process of growing RTL+ into Germany’s largest entertainment platform, where we will also be offering an extensive range of music to stream in the future.”