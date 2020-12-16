The Event Production Show (EPS), which promises to be the first live gathering of the events industry since March, has opened its registration system.

The live event will take place at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre on 24-25 March and will consists of an exhibition, Access All Areas conference and the Event Production Awards.

Among the many influential figures due to speak at the conference are Live Nation executive president of international touring Phil Bowdery, AEG Presents CEO of European festivals Jim King, Notting Hill Carnival director Matthew Phillip, Boomtown Fair creative producer Mair Morel, PGA European Tour director Mark Casey, Kendal Calling & Bluedot founder Ben Robinson, Black Deer Festival co-founder Debs Shilling and Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith and

The EPS conference will tackle subjects such as event sustainability, hybrid events, challenges facing grassroots festivals, how best to build loyalty, and navigating branding and sponsorship. Meanwhile, a dedicated panel will recognise some of the biggest events that have taken place this year against the odds, with intrepid event organisers discussing how they managed to stage shows under the Government’s Covid-19 event guidelines.

Mash Media portfolio director Chris Down, who oversees EPS, said: “We are very pleased to be able to open the Event Production Show box office today. As we’ve been saying for the last few months, it is so important that the live events industry has a place to meet, share newfound wisdom and secure suppliers before next season.

“We have been continually adapting the show so it can go ahead In March, and in a safe and enjoyable environment. We have a fantastic speaker line-up, the support of the sector’s associations and a host of exhibitors ready to help make next year’s events happen.”

