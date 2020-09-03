London-based festive event Hyde Park Winter Wonderland will not take place this year, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Organisers PWR Events said it had no choice but to call off the event due to “ongoing health concerns and travel restrictions”. It was due to take place in Hyde Park for three months from November onwards.

In a statement PWR said, “Our team has worked tirelessly, exploring every possible option in the hopes of being able to move forward with the event in a responsible manner and provide London with some much-needed festive cheer.

“However, in light of ongoing health concerns, travel restrictions and uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, and considering the size and scale of this event, we just couldn’t find a way to do that without compromising the magical attractions.”