Push Live, a live entertainment technology company specialising in streaming events, has hired Simon Hosken as chief financial and operating officer.

Hosken has joined from Universal Group’s Eagle Rock to lead the company’s business growth and help it maximise its economic potential from live events.

Hosken was COO and CFO for 15 years at Eagle Rock Entertainment, having previously worked for Acclaim Entertainment, BSkyB, MTV and Price Waterhouse.

At Eagle Rock, Hosken was responsible for the company’s sale to University Music Group and oversaw its financial, commercial, business and rights teams as well as its digital transformation strategy. He worked with artists including the Rolling Stones, Queen, The Who, Black Sabbath, John Lennon, and Madonna.

At Acclaim Entertainment, Hosken managed all of the publishing offices and studios outside North America, including Asia and Australasia.

Hosken joins Push Live after the company has streamed some 600 live events over the past year, including outdoor festival EDC Mexico 2020, Twitch’s Glitchcon, and the London Football Awards.

Hosken said, “Having worked in the music and gaming industries for many years, I have seen the impact technology is having on these sectors. When considering my next career move, I was eager to join an organisation that is going to be part of this ongoing disruption. The pandemic has merely highlighted the power of live streaming, but we have only touched the surface.”

Push Live founder Phil Tucker said, “We are delighted to have a leading figure from the music and gaming industry join at this transformative time and for the company and our customers to benefit from his unparalleled experience.”