Amazon Music said it will produce and broadcast a livestream of select performances at this year’s Primavera Sound Barcelona festival in both Spanish and English.

Performances at the 29 May – 2 June event in Barcelona will be streamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channels on Twitch. Amazon said the festival will be broadcast across two channels of original content, and a third channel which will be simulcast with subtitles. Throughout the weekend, viewers around the world, will be able to tune in to the live broadcast which will include performances by artists, behind-the-scenes interviews and other content.

The festival’s Amazon Music Stage will host a line-up of artists, and Amazon said it will create a viewing deck overlooking the stage that will be accessible exclusively for customers of the streaming service. Among the acts set top perform at the event are PJ Harvey, Lana Del Rey, Pulp and Vampire Weekend.

Separately, the event’s operators said Primavera Sound, is strengthening its alliance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals Action Campaign, and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, by emphasising gender equality with a gender-balanced artistic line-up and implementing numerous environment-focused sustainability measures.

It said, “Primavera Sound is working to eliminate single-use plastics, reduce its carbon footprint through various projects, powering many of the festival’s stages with renewable energy and the responsible use of water in times of drought as part of its non-negotiable commitment to the environment.”