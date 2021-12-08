The promoter of Barcelona and Porto festival Primavera Sound (cap. 50,000) is to launch the event in Los Angeles, California, and Chile next year.

The LA edition, which was first announced in 2019 and was meant to take place last year, will run as a three-day event on 16-18 September at the LA State Historic State Park. Among the 59 confirmed acts so far at the festival, which will be co-promoted by Live Nation, are Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde.

The Chile event, a co-production by Primavera Sound and Rock Stgo, will be held from 7-13 November, using several sites across the city of Santiago during the week and will move to the Bicentennial Park of Cerrillos at the weekend. It will mark the South American debut of the festival brand.

Primavera Sound director Gabi Ruiz said, “The relationship between Primavera Sound and Chile goes back a long way, not only because of all the Chilean artists who have played at the festival. There has always been a great relationship with Chilean institutions, and, in fact, Chile has been one of the countries that has accompanied us most often in Barcelona as part of Primavera Pro. A Primavera Sound in Santiago is the best way to take this relationship to the next level and to continue creating a community. A Primavera Sound in Chile was, basically, necessary. It had to happen.”