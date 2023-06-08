Following the cancellation of Primavera Sound Madrid’s opening day (8 June) due to an adverse weather forecast, Blur will instead play a free show at the city’s 2,500-capacity venue La Riviera.

Primavera Sound Madrid organisers announced yesterday, 7 June, the cancellation of the festival’s opening day, planned to be at the Cuidad del Rock (cap. 96,000), “due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks”. The opening day was due to host artists such as New Order, Halsey, Sparks, Le Tigre, Darkside, Yard Act and NxWorries.

Along with the Blur show, Madrid venue The Bassement (approx. 1,000) will host the Boiler Room x CUPRA stage programme that was scheduled for today’s festival. Artists including Beatrix Weapons, Safety Trance, DJ Babatr and Vhoor and others will perform.

The festival will continue in the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda Del Ray for the rest of the planned days (9-10 June). Organisers said both the La Riviera and The Bassement concerts will be open to people with a Thursday ticket and a full festival ticket, with a free reservation until full capacity is reached.