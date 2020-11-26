Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley will perform live at The O2 arena on 19 December, marking the first time a live music performance has been staged at the AEG-owned venue since March.

The venue was due to host Squeeze, with a reduced capacity of 4,700, on 5 December but the show has been postponed until 27 February 2021 due to logistical concerns resulting from the current lockdown, which is due to end on 2 December.

Tong will host an Ibiza Classics show that will be streamed live via LIVENow. The event is being billed as a “visually spectacular night of live music, dance and togetherness”. Tickets will be priced £10.

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley was first held at the 23,000-capacity arena in December 2016 and has returned to sell-out crowds each year since. The live event will return with a live audience to The O2 on 4 and 5 December 2021.

The O2 programming director Christian D’Acuna said the venue team looked forward to hosting the show for the fifth consecutive year: “No pandemic will get in the way of this annual tradition.”

Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2 said, “We’re committed to supporting live entertainment even when we can’t enjoy it together in person.”