One Love Festival has chosen the Rio Ferdinand Foundation as its charity partner for the 2022 event in support of the United Against Racism programme the foundation is running across the UK and Ireland.

Next year’s edition of Dan Wiltshire’s reggae festival will take place at Wiston Estate, Steyning, West Sussex from 12-14 August. The event is moving away from exclusively Jamaican-based music and will include rock, soul, and all forms of dance music.

The festival started in 2007 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica in 1978.

The Rio Ferdinand Foundation is a registered charity that supports young people from disadvantaged communities across the UK and Ireland to overcome inequality, division and racism.

Since this year the charity has delivered the United Against Racism programme with artists, record labels and producers in the music industry. It has teamed up with Music Against Racism to support the development of a curriculum to tackle racism in schools that will be delivered next year.

A percentage of all net profits from the festival are being donated to deliver education, training and skills programmes for young people.

One Love Festival organiser Dan Wiltshire said, “Our partnership with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation- United Against Racism programme directs our focus of inclusiveness and a world without boundaries in the true sense of one love, one people, one world. It’s an honour and privilege to partner with such a worthy cause and organisation and we look forward to helping make a difference.”