The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said it expects there to be around 5,000 illegal parties organised for the New Year weekend as a result of the closure of the night time economy businesses, which would normally manage huge crowds of people through the New Year’s celebrations.

It is calling on Government to consider the impact on policing and emergency services during the period and warns that services will be overwhelmed. It also suggested the situation could create a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections across the UK in January, with a potentially huge number of attendees mixing together in non-Covid safe environments.

Parklife festival co-founder and Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester Sacha Lord said, “The closure of hospitality venues in Tier 3, combined with the 11pm curfew elsewhere only serves to encourage house parties and outdoor gatherings, and it’s inevitable we will see an increase of these on New Years Eve. I urge all those considering hosting or attending a gathering to think about those around them who may be vulnerable to Covid-19, and to put their health and safety first.”