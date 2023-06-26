Network of Women In Events (NOWIE) has announced its inaugural board of advisors.

NOWIE, which aims to create better opportunities for women within the live events industry, was founded in 2013 and adopted a newly constituted committee and team in late 2021.

The new board’s specialisms include diversity and inclusion, PR, organisational operations, fundraising and HR.

NOWIE chair Cat Kevern said, “We are thrilled to be working with these industry leaders, whose experience and guidance will help us on a strategic level to achieve our ambitious goals for NOWIE. Our volunteer team is incredible and I’m excited to see how we can tap into the collective knowledge of the new Board to take us to the next level.”

The board of advisors consists of: Gilly Bain (culture, talent and operations manager, YOURgb Events Ltd), Katie Curzon (director, Powwow Events), Selina Donald (founder, The Bulb), Hannah Eakins (CEO, Production Futures), Lizzy Eaton (MD, Oddity Events & Marketing), Katie Hester, (access manager, Live Nation/Festival Republic), Emily Kenward (general manager, Actavo Events UK Limited), Craig Mathie (managing partner, Project 30), Nicki McNiell (CEO, Global Publicity), Helen Moon (MD, Event Well), Nick Morgan (CEO, The Fair), Hannah Musson (head of people and culture, Far & Beyond), Priya Narain (purpose and impact manager, KERB) Kate Nicholls OBE (chair, UKHospitality), Salma Repa (VP of Accessibility, Dice), Sarah Slater (VP of Music & Festivals, Ticketmaster UK), Carly Thompson (director, Bright Green Events) and Alistair Turner (MD, Eight PR & Marketing).

Kate Nicholls OBE said, “There are clear synergies between the events and hospitality industries and they have shared many of the same challenges in recent years. I’m happy to be asked to contribute to NOWIE’s continued development and look forward to our work together making experiences better for women across the board”.

Nick Morgan said, “Women are all too often the unsung heroes of the incredible experiences our industry creates. We all need to take responsibility for making the event world a more equitable place and I relish the chance to help this happen”.

Kevern added, “As a team, we are never short of ideas but as a volunteer-run non-profit, we welcome all help that can increase our resources and profile to turn these ideas into reality. I have no doubt that the involvement of the Board in NOWIE will see us reaching further than ever before.”