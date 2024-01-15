Network of Women in Events (NOWIE) has unveiled the second year of its mentoring programme, Level Up.

The programme will unite 50 pairs of mentees and mentors, who are selected according to their specific areas of work, specialisms and employment status. Beginning with an in-person networking event in January, the programme will run for six months, with interactions predominantly taking place online.

NOWIE chair Cat Kevern said, “At our core, we believe in the power of women supporting women. This programme enables meaningful relationships between pioneering women in our industry and those aspiring to follow in their footsteps. And, notably, it is completely free for participants.”

Mentors featured in this year’s Level Up line-up include Karen Edwards, senior event producer and host of The Events Insight Podcast, Elle McMahon, founder and CEO of The Ticket Crowd and Lana Elworthy, head of production at Boomtown Fair.

This year’s Level Up programme is being sponsored by We Organise Chaos and Festivall Services. Josh Heyburn, managing director of Festivall Services, said, “It is really exciting to watch NOWIE continuously evolving and championing women in the events industry. Level Up is a fantastic opportunity to support and inspire mid-level events professionals and we are thrilled to be able to support its delivery.”

We Organise Chaos is returning to sponsor a second year of Level Up. We Organise Chaos director Clare Goodchild said, “Mentoring has been invaluable to us as a company, creating learning opportunities both as a mentee and through being a mentor. The NOWIE programme is particularly unique, as it takes special care in matching mentors and mentees, and ensuring the opportunities are varied and inclusive. Really looking forward to seeing who comes through this year’s programme, and watching the future leaders grow.”