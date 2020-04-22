Organisers have said that Notting Hill Carnival will still be going ahead this summer, despite rumours that it had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event attracts over 1m people to west London each year, and is due to take place over the August bank holiday.

Rumours circulated after the mas band MaKING Carnival said they would not continue planning for Notting Hill Carnival in the face of the virus, leading some to believe that it was cancelled.

Following this, Notting Hill Carnival organisers issued a statement to clarify the situation.

The statement was posted on the Notting Hill Carnival Twitter account, and read: “Lots of misinformation circulating. NHC 2020 is not cancelled. Please be assured we would be the first to tell you if it were.”

Despite this, people still questioned if the event, which brings many people together within close proximity, would be viable during the pandemic.

London summer 2020 events of mass gatherings postponed or cancelled due to Covid 19 (not an exhaustive list) Wimbledon, London Pride, Hyde Park concerts, Chelsea Flower Show….but the Notting Hill Carnival organisers state there are no plans to cancel or postpone it? Madness! — Niamh O’D (@MissNiamh10) April 19, 2020

Whether Notting Hill Carnival is going ahead or not, you know Miss Rona will be there in her best outfit so stay home pic.twitter.com/kKlnNVrkpl — Jerome Lewis 🇯🇲 (@DatDudeJerome) April 21, 2020

Notting hill carnival should be cancelled- social distancing would be impossible- people use your common sense – we don’t even have a vaccine yet!!! 🥴 — WomenUnited (@WomenUnited9) April 21, 2020

As of the time of writing, the government-enforced lockdown is due to run until at least 7 May, with social distancing measures expected to remain in place for much longer.