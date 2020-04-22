Lost your password?

Organisers have said that Notting Hill Carnival will still be going ahead this summer, despite rumours that it had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event attracts over 1m people to west London each year, and is due to take place over the August bank holiday.

Rumours circulated  after the mas band MaKING Carnival said they would not continue planning for Notting Hill Carnival in the face of the virus, leading some to believe that it was cancelled.

Following this, Notting Hill Carnival organisers issued a statement to clarify the situation.

The statement was posted on the Notting Hill Carnival Twitter account, and read: “Lots of misinformation circulating. NHC 2020 is not cancelled. Please be assured we would be the first to tell you if it were.”

Despite this, people still questioned if the event, which brings many people together within close proximity, would be viable during the pandemic.

 

As of the time of writing, the government-enforced lockdown is due to run until at least 7 May, with social distancing measures expected to remain in place for much longer.