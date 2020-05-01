Noisily, an underground electronic music festival and its partner agency E1MA, has launched a fundraiser so it can return in 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Noisily 2020 will not be going ahead and is aiming to return 8-11 July 2021.

Pushing the event to 2021 has come with uncertainty for the future, as it is an independent festival. To combat this, Noisily has launched a fundraiser in an attempt to raise £150,000 so the festival can go ahead.

The festival organisers are asking those who have bought a ticket to the 2020 event, and are able to, to forfeit and donate their ticket via the fundraiser page. Those who don’t have a ticket can also support the festival via donations.

Donation amounts include: